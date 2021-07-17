Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° Some Apple employees are threatening to quit unless the company revises its new hybrid work plan, reports The Verge.

° India’s IT ministry has withdrawn a letter sent to Apple seeking compliance of iMessage platform with new IT rules, according to the Business Standard.

° As noted by AppleInsider, a “highly questionable” rumor from an equally dubious source suggests that Apple’s first virtual reality headset will debut at WWDC in 2022 and could closely integrate with a “new iPod.”

° Ahead of the Olympics, Apple has begun decorating the exteriors of some Apple Store locations with a design motif representing 22 countries around the world.

° As noted by The MacObserver, Elton John’s Apple Music show ‘Rocket Hour’ showcases a wide variety of artists. It has now hit 300 episodes! The pop icon joined Zane Lowe to celebrate reaching that milestone.

