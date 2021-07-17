As the new editor/publisher of “Apple World Today,” I plan a (mostly) weekly column in which I’ll discuss anything that’s on my mind. Which may or may not include Apple or even technology. This week I’d like to introduce myself.

My Apple journalism background

I have over 21 years’ experience as an Apple journalist. I was the senior editor of “MacCentral” from January to November 2003 and at least partially helped grow it to the world’s largest Mac news website at the time. “MacCentral” was sold to IDG Publications.

After leaving “MacCentral” (which was assimilated into “MacWorld”), I was the founder and publisher of “Macsimum News,” an online newspaper covering the Mac industry and Apple news. The web site was sold to XPlain Corp. in 2010 and I freelanced for XPlain (the MacTech folks).

By the way, at “Macsimum News,” we also did a podcast. Someone created a “theme song” for it, which I’m including for your listening pleasure.

From 2012-2015, I was the publisher/editor of “Apple Daily Report,” which was then incorporated into “Apple World Today.”

On a non-Apple note, I’ve written news, features, sports, movie reviews, opinion columns and editorials for nine weekly, two daily newspapers and a variety of national and regional publications, including “The Tennessean” (Nashville’s daily newspaper), Journal Communications, “Muscular Development,” “The Tennessee Conservationist,” and more. Plus, I’ve sold fiction to over half a dozen literary magazines.

Personal info

I live in Goodlettsville, TN, a suburb of Nashville. I’ve been married to the wonderful Laura Sellers since 1979. I have two great (and grown) kids, Matt and Katie, and two grandkids (Elizabeth, five, and Gabriel, two), which I spoil rotten.

I’m a shepherd at Northside Church. And if you live in the Nashville area, you should definitely check us out.

I’m an avid runner, reader, and movie fan. I also love to play ball. Depending on the season, I’m involved in basketball, softball, and volleyball leagues. (This week “my” team took first place in our church coed softball league. That’s us in the picture; I’m the old guy in the back row.)

Now tell me about you

Now tell me about you

Enough about me. Now I'd like to get to know my readers better, so we can form a tight-knit AWT community.

And help a buddy out





