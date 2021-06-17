A new era of Macs deserves a new keyboard. Satechi has come to the rescue of Apple fans everywhere with the new Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard, available today on Amazon.com and on Satechi.net.

The Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard ($79.99) is the newest addition to Satechi’s keyboard collection. It offers a sleek upgrade to any modern workspace. With a 10 day battery life, this backlit keyboard lasts nearly two full 40-hour work weeks before needing a charge. Additional features of the Slim X2 include:

Rechargeable USB-C port

QWERTY layout, optional shortcut and adjustable backlit keys to allow users to work with ease, wherever and whenever they need

Bluetooth sync allows users to type across up to four connected wireless devices with a click of a button

Sleek aluminum finish

The full-featured Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Keyboard (image via Satechi)

Personally, I think the best feature is the multiple-device sync. Let’s say you have a MacBook Pro, an iMac, and an iPad Pro. With the push of one button, you can connect with any of those devices and begin to type. It’s designed for Mac! That means it has the Command, Option, and Control buttons you come to expect with any Apple keyboard. Add to that the ability to work in the dark with backlit keys, and you have an inexpensive and powerful keyboard with a numeric keypad and full set of function keys.

