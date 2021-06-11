Apple is finally adding support for Windows Precision Touchpad drivers in its latest Boot Camp update, according to The Verge.

The new 6.1.15 update includes support for Windows Precision Touchpad, including single tap to click, lower-right corner to right-click, down motion to scroll up, and three or four finger gestures.

Boot Camp is a utility that comes with your (Intel) Mac and lets you switch between macOS and Windows. You can download your copy of Windows 10, then let Boot Camp Assistant walk you through the installation steps for Intel-based Macs.

An Apple support document notes that only Mac computers with a T2 chip will be able to access Windows Precision Touchpad, which is most MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2018 onward. And the “timing of such a significant update to Boot Camp is also surprising and could hint that Intel-based Macs will coexist with Apple’s M1-based Macs for a while yet,” notes The Verge.

