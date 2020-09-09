Satechi has debuted the Quatro Wireless Power Bank. Combining wireless and portable charging, the power bank can charge an iPhone, AirPods Pro Charging Case and Apple Watch on-the-go.

Compatible with the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 11, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 1-5, Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD and USB-A ports. The power bank allows users to recharge multiple devices all at once.

Eliminating the need for extra cables, Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank is equipped with a built-in Apple Watch charger, to juice the smartwatch at full speed. The rest of the power bank acts as a charging pad to power an iPhone or AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

Featuring USB-C PD, the Quatro Wireless Power Bank can also charge an iPad Pro or fast charge an iPhone 11 with up to 18W of power input/output. With the additional USB-A port users can share power with a friend.

The Quatro Wireless Power Bank will be available for purchase for US$99.99 in mid-October on Satechi.net (part of ShareASale). Now through October 15th, Satechi is offering customers an exclusive $20 off pre-order discount using the code QUATRO.

