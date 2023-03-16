Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Reuters: Apple supplier Foxconn said on Wednesday it expected smart consumer electronics demand would decline slightly this year, as it reported a 10% fall in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, in line with analysts estimates.

° From The Wall Street Journal: Apple supplier Foxconn said it would rely less on China as a source of revenue as it diversifies production sites to strengthen supply-chain resilience.

° From 9to5Mac: “Ted Lasso” has partnered with Nike to release a full roster of official merchandise.

° From iMore: Apple customers in the UK can now get a new Mac a little easier, with 24 months of interest-free credit.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: A new ad touts the Active Noise Cancellation features of the latest AirPods Pro.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! session finishes off a discussion of Spotify’s failure to deliver on a lossless music service, and whether that is part of a trend. (Part 3)

