San Francisco designer and manufacturer WaterField Designs introduces the easy-access Field Sling and Field Backpack. Designed to carry essentials on errands or creative explorations, these multi-compartment daypacks include a built-in, padded sleeve for a 13-inch MacBook Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

“These new Field packs are ideal for our now primarily local routines,” said company owner Gary Waterfield. “You can choose the same look as either a full-featured sling or as a compact, efficient backpack. Both are incredibly comfortable and give you easy access to everything you need; basic necessities, a light jacket, lunch, a water bottle, and more. They keep you nimble with your hands free for a full day out and about.”

The Field Sling and Backpack are agile bags that share the same clean aesthetic and plethora of pockets. Some prefer the single-strap sling option that can be worn cross body and tightened or loosened with the one-handed Cam Lock buckle. While remaining on one shoulder, the bag easily shifts to the front, allowing quick access to side pockets. Others looking for a compact pack that distributes weight evenly on both shoulders may favor the dual-strap backpack. Features include:

° Full-grain leather on black ballistic nylon or brown waxed canvas create a professional or more casual look;

° A gold, water-resistant, nylon liner designed to make it easy to find items inside the bag and pockets;

° A plush-lined and foam-backed padded compartment protects an iPad or laptop sized up to a 13-inch MacBook Pro;

° A zippered pocket inside the main compartment secures valuables;

° Side pockets with interior organization fit large items without bulging by utilizing space in the main compartment;

° A spacious front pocket closes with a full-grain leather flap secured by an authentic paragliding buckle;

° A front pocket that includes a pen slot, organization pockets for an iPhone and Air Pods, and a key hook;

° Rear breathable mesh padding enhances air flow and wicks away moisture;

° A leather-wrapped handle that facilitates “grab-and-go”;

° Water-resistant zippers that slide smoothly and add to the bag’s clean look;

° A full-grain leather bottom that adds extra durability.

Features of the Sling Only include:

° A 180-degree rotation D-ring strap attachment that helps the bag rest flat;

° Two lower D-ring strap attachments accommodate a right-handed or left-handed preference;

° A leather, removable shoulder pad distributes weight for comfort;

° A Cam Lock buckle that adjusts the strap with one hand;

° Custom designed, sturdy snap hooks attach the strap to the bag.

The Backpack itself boasts comfortable foam- and neoprene-padded straps lined with breathable mesh prevent sweat marks and reduce wrinkles.

The Field Sling and Field Backpack available in black ballistic nylon with full-grain black leather or brown waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain chocolate leather. They’re priced at US$249.

Like this: Like Loading...