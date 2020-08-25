Alaska Airlines says it’s making it easier for guests to travel touch-free. Is mobile app (available free at the Apple App Store), users can take advantage of these features:
- To pre-order meals and purchase food and beverages on board using a stored credit card (pending return of food and beverage for purchase in main cabin).
- To print bag tags without having to touch check-in kiosks.
- For agents to scan boarding passes up to six feet away while boarding.
- To receive a text message instead of a printed boarding pass if guests don’t already have the Alaska Airlines mobile app.
- To get an emailed receipt for baggage instead of printed receipt.
It also allows you to check in for your flight, generate a mobile boarding pass, change seats and prepay for bags. Guests can also stay up to date on their flight status, gate changes and boarding notifications.