Alaska Airlines says it’s making it easier for guests to travel touch-free. Is mobile app (available free at the Apple App Store), users can take advantage of these features:

To pre-order meals and purchase food and beverages on board using a stored credit card (pending return of food and beverage for purchase in main cabin).

To print bag tags without having to touch check-in kiosks.

For agents to scan boarding passes up to six feet away while boarding.

To receive a text message instead of a printed boarding pass if guests don’t already have the Alaska Airlines mobile app.

To get an emailed receipt for baggage instead of printed receipt.

It also allows you to check in for your flight, generate a mobile boarding pass, change seats and prepay for bags. Guests can also stay up to date on their flight status, gate changes and boarding notifications.

Like this: Like Loading...