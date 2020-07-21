Infortrend Technology, an enterprise storage provider, says its SAN storage EonStor DS — suited for building Apple Xsan SAN.— now supports 40 streams of high-definition videos for collaborative editing or real-time media streaming services. Thanks to redundant design, DS provides high availability storage solution for small editing studios to large-scale media production companies.

EonStor DS is a SAN storage that offers multiple form factors, host board options, and modular design with expandability. It comes with complete data services and a central management interface.

By supporting Apple Xsan file system fine-tuned with Infortrend’s high-quality system configuration, DS provides superior SAN performance for media editors collaborating on macOS via high-speed Fibre channel or Ethernet network, according to the folks at Infortrend. What’s more, Xsan/StorNext can be configured to allow access to the file system not only for macOS, but also Microsoft Windows, and Linux users.

With redundant dual controller hardware design with active/active configuration, data written to cache is synchronized between primary and secondary controllers, so that media editing workflow is processed immediately. In case if one of the controllers fails, the functioning controller takes over to guarantee data availability.

For post-production editing, DS supports major NLE software: Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve.

