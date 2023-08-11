Apple is shuttering its long-running iTunes Movie Trailers app as it begins hosting movie trailers exclusively in the company’s flagship TV app, reports MacRumors.

Evidence of Apple’s plan first emerged on August 9, when MacRumors discovered a non-linked banner on the iTunes Movie Trailers website that reads “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.” The same banner has since started showing up on both of Apple’s iOS and tvOS apps of the same name.

