CS Odessa has introduced a Travel Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM. It’s designed “to provide professionals who are involved in various kinds of travel and tourism industries with powerful and easy-to-use graphic visualization tools.”

The Travel Infographics Solution contains 14 libraries of vector stencils for design elements of charts, maps, pictures, and infographics. It can be used to create infographics to present travel-related information at a glance.

The Travel Infographics Solution costs US$25 for current users of the latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 13 app. It’s available to users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 13 and ConceptDraw OFFICE v6.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM can exchange documents with Microsoft Visio on both macOS and Windows operating platforms. It can open and save files that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199 per end user license. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 13 is now included in ConceptDraw OFFICE 6, which retails for $499 USD.

