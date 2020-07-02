Dispel has released their macOS and iOS apps on the Apple App Store. Available for download now, these new apps allow anyone with a Dispel account rapid, secure access to their Industrial Control Systems from their iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

The two new applications come from growing global demand for Dispel’s reliable and easy-to-use remote access tools for monitoring and managing industrial systems, according to Dispel CEO Ethan Schmertzler. He adds that, making teams’ time matter, Dispel supports organizations experiencing travel limitations while maintaining global factories, utilities implementing contingency planning, and manufacturers increasing production.

The new Dispel app provides a user interface sitting atop a global communications infrastructure encrypted from operator and third-party devices to the end system.

