Cisdem has updated AppCrypt for macOS (10.10 and later), an app that gives users the ability to password protect their apps, to version 4.8.0.

It can password protect iPhoto, iTunes, Contacts, Facebook or any other applications on your Mac. To use it, you set a password and add the apps to the lock list. No one can access the protected apps unless they have the correct password. Version 4.8.0 offers a “refined CPU occupancy rate” and optimized monitor logical (from polling to event-driven). It also adds an user guide and product FAQ, as well as fixing some bugs.

AppCrypt is available now at the Cisdem website. A single license of AppCrypt costs $29.99. A demo is available for download.

