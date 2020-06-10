CS Odessa has released a new Summer Sports addition for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM.

This new Solution provides a range of summer sports vector graphics objects that can be used to augment documentation and graphics that deal with summer sports coaching, promotion, and illustration. You can use them to describe different visual sports-related issues that can be used as printed materials, web content, or presentations. The addition contains a big collection of scalable vector objects, icons, and more.

The Summer Sports Solution is available at US$25 to users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 and ConceptDraw OFFICE v6. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM has the ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save documents that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199 per end user license.

