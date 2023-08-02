Disney has decided to stop selling DVDs and Blu-Ray discs in Australia due to the decline in sales and increase in streaming platforms, reports Sky News.

The last film to be available on shelves will be “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3” next month and after that, it will be available while stocks last, the article adds.

This is no surprise as sales of physical discs have been declining for years. And streaming services such as Disney + (and, of course, Apple TV+) are on the rise.

Disney’s move in Australia is almost certainly just the first one. The company is almost sure to stop sales of DVDs and Blu-rays in other countries in the months ahead.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related