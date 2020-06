Cisdem has released Cisdem Data Recovery 4.3.0, an update of their data recover software for macOS that recovers different file types from different devices.

The upgrade fixes the invisible issue of the non-partitioned disk and adds the test feature of saved location. A single user license for Cisdem Data Recovery is US$49.99. A demo is available for download. Cisdem Data Recovery 4.3.0 requires macOS 10.11 or later.

Like this: Like Loading...