Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, has released an update to its COVID-19 benchmarks: Programmatic Ad Spend in the Age of COVID-19: Connected TV/OTT Advertising Report, examining how U.S. programmatic advertisers have shifted budgets during the ongoing pandemic. It found that Apple TV+ saw a 40% increase in ad spending through May. Other data from the report:

° Connected TV (CTV) / over-the-top (OTT) ad spend rose 40% in the time period studied, bouncing back from a 14% dip in March.

° Hulu, Sling TV rise over 30%: Hulu (+44%) and Sling TV (+30%), the two biggest Roku store apps by programmatic ad spend, saw significant gains,

° Roku saw a 44% increase in ad spending.

° Kids & Family’ apps rise 128%: Apps in the ‘Kids & Family’ category on Roku saw a 128% increase in programmatic ad spend

These figures are based on Pixalate’s analysis comparing the weeks of April 5-11 to May 10-16, 2020.

