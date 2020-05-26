ElcomSoft has updated iOS Forensic Toolkit, a forensic tool for extracting data from Apple iOS devices.

Version 6.0 expands the ability to perform full file system extraction without a jailbreak, adding support for iOS 13.3.1, 13.4 and 13.4.1. The tool now covers the entire range of iOS versions from iOS 11 through iOS 13.4.1 for iPhone 6s through the iPhone 11 range.

Vladimir Katalov, ElcomSoft President and CEO, says iOS Forensic Toolkit 6.0 offers direct, forensically sound extraction without a jailbreak of virtually any iOS device up to and including the latest iPhone 11 range with iOS 11 through 13.4.1. The latest release plugs one more gap of excepted and unsupported iOS releases, adding full file system extraction support to the iPhone 6s, 7, 8, X, Xr/Xs, 11, and 11 Pro generation of devices running iOS 13.3.1, 13.4, and 13.4.1.

Agent-based extraction delivers solid performance and results in forensically sound extraction with automatic on-the-fly hashing of information being extracted, says Katalov. At this time, keychain extraction is only available for iOS versions up to and including iOS 13.3. For newly added versions of iOS, the extraction agent currently supports file system imaging. An Apple ID enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program is required to sign the agent.

Mac and Windows are available from $1,495 (local pricing may vary). The Toolkit is available stand-alone and included in Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle offering additional features.

