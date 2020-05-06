Ohanaware has announced that HDRtist NX 2.2, an update to the company’s High Dynamic Range Imaging software, is now available at the Mac App Store. The tool provides128-bit image processing utilizing multi-core processors and accelerated graphics hardware.

HDRtist NX sports a large live editor with a split view, providing near real time performance while the images are being edited. One-Click Styles allow you to pick and choose a pre-made style. (you can also create and share your own). Version 2.2 supports an improved engine, modern interface, and extendable functionality.

HDRtist NX 2.2 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. There’s a free, no-obligation 30- day trail. Registration is normally US$29.99 per year. However, for a limited time, Ohanaware is running a time-limited promotion whereby this new version is available for 19.99 per year.

