LifeProof is offering a versatile lineup of slim iPhone SE (2nd generation) cases, including SLɅM, NËXT, FRĒ and newcomer WĀKE.

WĀKE, SLɅM, NËXT and FRĒ for iPhone SE (2nd generation) are available now at lifeproof.com and are also compatible with iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. With the registered purchase of any LifeProof case, LifeProof will also donate $1 to your choice of one of three clean-water charities: Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance or American Rivers.

The US$39.99 WĀKE is the newest addition to the LifeProof lineup and the first in their expanded efforts to limit the production of virgin plastics in their product lines. It’s a sleek, single-piece case made from at least 85% recycled ocean-based plastic such as commercial fishing nets.

WĀKE is drop tested up to 6.6 feet (two meters) with a raised beveled edge to keep the screen protected from front-facing drops. Plus, with the LifeCycle program, the cases can be sent back at the end of their useful life to be repurposed instead of being thrown away.

The $89.99 FRĒ is the classic waterproof case that’s built for swims down to 6.6 feet below the surface for up to one hour, plus offers drop protection to 6.6 feet and a seal against dirt and snow.

The $79.99 NËXT delivers a wide range of clear iPhone SE (2nd generation) cases with colorful bumper options to accent the device. NËXT is drop-proof to 6.6 feet, dirt-proof and snow-proof while keeping a slim profile. The speakers have an audio-transparent mesh that keeps out dirt, while the charge port has a protective plug to keep it clean.

The $49.99 SLɅM is drop-proof to 6.6 feet yet pocket-friendly. The two-piece design delivers stylish colors and a sleek profile, transitioning seamlessly through every adventure.

