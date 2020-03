Cell4pets is offering their biggest bonus yet for used iPhones and iPads.

The mission at Cell4pets is to find responsible and loving homes for the millions of abandoned and abused dogs and cats. The company is offering an additional US$15 when you sell them an iPhone or iPad.

Enter Coupon Code StaySafe at checkout to receive the bonus. They will buy iPhone 6s up through iPhone 11 Pro Max. Extending the life cycle of electronic devices keeps them out of landfills.

Like this: Like Loading...