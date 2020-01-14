Quicken, maker of personal finance software, has launched Simplifi, a personal finance app designed “to help a new generation of consumers easily stay on top of their finances.”

It offers a way to see a consolidated view of all your accounts, track your day to day spending, and more. Simplifi is available through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and at SimplifiMoney.com. You can try it for free for 30 days, after which it is $3.99/month or $39.99/year. Phone support and chat are included for free.

