A DigiTimes report says that, as chipmakers and system vendors are gearing up to commercialize their mmWave technologies, TSMC has landed a big order from Apple for processing handset antenna modules with its InFO_AiP (antenna in package) technology.

The article adds that he sources said Apple’s 5G mmWave handsets to be released in 2020 are reportedly to each carry at least three AiP modules, which can also be packaged with FC_AiP (flip-chip) process in addition to InFo_AiP.

TSNC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is the world’s largest dedicated independent semiconductor foundry. Its headquarters and main operations are located in the Hsinchu Science and Industrial Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

