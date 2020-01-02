Imagination Technologies has announced that it’s replaced the multi-year, multi-use license agreement with Apple, first announced on February 6, 2014, with a new multi-year license agreement under which Apple has access to a wider range of Imagination’s intellectual property in exchange for license fees.

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software IP (intellectual property) designed to give its customers an edge in a competitive global technology market. The company was acquired in 2017 by Canyon Bridge, a global private equity investment fund.

The announcements is pretty much a detente between Apple and Imagination. In 2017 Apple announced that tit planned to stop using Imagination Technologies intellectual property within two years, ending its royalty payments. The tech giant is working on its own custom graphics architecture to control more of the core technology, in the same way that it already architects custom CPU silicon design. However, the two companies have apparently worked out their licensing issues.

Like this: Like Loading...