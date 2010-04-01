Jumsoft updates its Toolbox apps with more languages

Jumsoft (www.jumsoft.com) has updated its Toolbox apps with more languages. The upgrade brings five new localizations to the productivity companion apps Toolbox for Pages, Toolbox for Keynote, Toolbox for iWork, and Toolbox for Office for Mac and Toolbox for Pages and Toolbox for Keynote for iOS.

Jumsoft Toolbox applications provide productivity templates and designs and include everything from individual decorative items such as doodles, badges, and clipart, to completely formatted document and presentation themes and layouts. They’re now available in 14 languages total: English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, and Thai, with more planned in the future.