Apple releases Logic Pro X 10.4.1
Apple releases Logic Pro X 10.4.1

Apple has updated Logic Pro X — its macOS software for professional songwriting, editing, and mixing — to version 10.4.1. The maintenance release:

° Fixes an issue that could cause the app to quit when opening projects created in an earlier version;

° Plug-in settings are properly installed for Step FX, Phat FX, ChromaVerb and the Vintage EQ collection;

° Logic no longer quits unexpectedly when pressing play after automation has been copied to another track;

° Resolves an issue where ChromaVerb could cause unexpected spikes in CPU usage;

° Zoom key commands now work as expected in the Audio File Editor;

° Control-clicking on a note in the Piano Roll Editor no longer causes other notes to deselect.

Logic Pro 10.3.2 is a free upgrade for registered users and is available at the Mac App Store. For new users the cost is $199.99.

 

