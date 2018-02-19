Sonnet’s 1TB Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe flash drive ships

Sonnet Technologies is shipping the new 1TB version of its Fusion Thunderbolt™ 3 PCIe Flash Drive. A pocket-size solid-state drive (SSD) storage device with a Thunderbolt 3 interface, the drive is equipped with 1TB of NVMe flash storage and leverages the 40Gbps bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 to deliver data transfer speeds up to 2600 MB/second.

The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive was designed for pro users and doesn’t require an AC power adapter. The storage device connects to any compatible Mac or Windows computer, or at the end of a Thunderbolt 3 device daisy chain, with its 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable. Based on the latest PCIe Gen 3 flash memory technology, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is more than five times faster than 6Gbps SATA SSDs and USB 3 SSD drives, according to the folks at Sonnet.

Measuring a compact 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive features a rugged enclosure crafted out of aluminum, which effectively cools the SSD and eliminates the need for a fan, enabling silent operation.

The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive with 1TB capacity has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $999. More information on the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is available at https://tinyurl.com/yadg8aac .