StarTech releases new hard drive eraser

StarTech has released a new 4-Bay Hard Drive Eraser for 2.5” or 3.5” SATA Drives (https://tinyurl.com/create.php) that erases four SATA drives simultaneously. It’s designed to offer an efficient way for users to securely erase sensitive data and information from hard drives in batches, ultimately saving time.

The $814.99, 4-bay drive eraser is made for the IT professional and technician, but also the tech minded business professional who wants to quickly erase sensitive data from SSDs and HDDs to repurpose them, according to the folks at StarTech. With several industry-recognized erase modes, users can erase the contents of their drives and confirm completion by connecting the eraser to a serial printer to print a receipt.