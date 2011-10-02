Maintain serves up Cocktail 11.3 (High Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 11.3 (High Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS High Sierra.

It’s a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. The new version adds ability to thin or delete local Time Machine snapshots and offers some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail/). When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.