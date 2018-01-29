RailModeller Pro for macOS rolls to version 6
RailModeller Pro for macOS rolls to version 6

Isle of the Kakapo has rolled out RailModeller Pro 6.0, an update to their model railroad and slot car layout design solution for macOS (10.10 or later). The new version introduces Community Layouts.

RailModeller Pro offers design tools that enable hobbyists to design model train and slot car track layouts via drag and drop. The app includes a library catalog covering over 200 track systems in all major model scales, as well as scalable accessories, allowing for custom designs of any layout a user can visualize.

RailModeller Pro 6.0 is available for $39.99 exclusively at the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/ycvnh4j5). A free version, RailModeller Express - which is suitable for smaller layouts with a limited number of tracks is also available through the Mac App Store in the Graphics and Design category.

 

