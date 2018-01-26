Franchise Hockey Manager 4 available for the Mac
Franchise Hockey Manager 4 available for the Mac

OOTP Developments has released Franchise Hockey Manager 4 (https://tinyurl.com/yb3wugrx) for macOS and Windows. FHM 4 is officially licensed by the NHL.

The game contains every single team and season in the history of the NHL. FHM 4 sells for $39.99.

 

