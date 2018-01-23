Breath Ball comes to the Mac

Fun Driven has released Breath Ball 2.1.2, an update of their breathing guidance app — and the first one available for macOS.

Developed for the Neurological Therapy Center Gmundnerberg in Austria for use by their patients, it helps users to relax by guiding their breathing rhythm. The app is designed to be as simple to follow as possible.

Breath Ball requires macOS 10.9 or higher. It’s free and available at the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/ybmgwcec).