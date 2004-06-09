Typinator 7.4 for macOS improves Quick Search feature

Ergonis Software has announced Typinator 7.4, a maintenance update to their text expander.

It’s not only a typing assistant that speeds repetitive typing tasks, but also a system-wide auto-correction tool that automatically fixes typing errors and misspelled words. Version 7.4 improves Typinator's Quick Search feature and offers more than 30 further usability and compatibility improvements.

Typinator 7.4 requires macOS 10.6 or higher. It can be purchased on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to Typinator 7.4 is free for Typinator 7 license owners and for anyone who purchased a license for Typinator 6 on or after Jan. 1, 2016. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses.