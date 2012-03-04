Package Central for Adobe InDesign now supports IDML file processing

Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.11, a feature update to company's file packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automatically collects InDesign documents along with their fonts and links from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF export, and more. Version 1.11 lets users process IDML files that enable backwards compatibility with older InDesign versions.

Package Central can be purchased for $149.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.