Jan. 11 news from CES
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Jan. 11 news from CES

This week the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas. There are too many announcements to list each one in a separate article, so here are some of today’s highlights:

Matias (http://matias.ca/aluminum/mac-rgb/pr/) has released RGB-Backlit versions of its Wired Aluminum Keyboard for Mac and PC. With modern Apple-inspired styling, it’s available in Silver and Space Gray aluminum for Mac, and in Black Aluminum for PC.

Satechi has debuted its new Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger. The charger features four charging ports, including USB-C and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, compatible with the newest generation of iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and MacBook, as well as, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S8 and more.

IOGEAR has announced the expansion of its industry-leading portfolio of mobile connectivity products with the launch of the GTD735 Quantum Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Pro 85.

Cognitive Systems Corp., creators of WiFi Motion, today announced it is licensing its Aura WiFi Motion software to all companies developing products for the smart home such as mesh routers, voice assistants and IoT devices. Not only does this software allow for advanced motion detection, it also provides contextual awareness and insights to empower smart homes. Aura WiFi Motion software will work on any 802.11n compatible platform, and can be pushed as an over-the-air upgrade. This means there’s no need for additional hardware for new designs or changes required to existing designs.

Feiyu Technology has launched the handheld stabilizer Vimble 2 for smartphones. It combines the functions of selfie stick and a gimbal stabilizer.

QNAP Systems has initiated a partnership with Netgate, a provider of open source firewalls and security gateways, and showcased a joint solution by implementing pfSense software on QNAP NAS to create new security and networking deployment.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

WALTR 2 2.6.7 - $39.95
WALTR 2 helps you wirelessly drag-and-drop any music, ringtones, videos, PDF, and ePub files onto your iPhone, iPad, or iPod without iTunes. It is the second major version of Softorino's critically-... Read more
Suitcase Fusion 8 19.0.4 - Font manageme...
Suitcase Fusion 8 is the creative professional's font manager. Every professional font manager should deliver the basics: spectacular previews, powerful search tools, and efficient font organization... Read more
beaTunes 5.1.0 - Organize your music col...
beaTunes is a full-featured music player and organizational tool for music collections. How well organized is your music library? Are your artists always spelled the same way? Any R.E.M. vs REM?... Read more
FileZilla 3.30.0 - Fast and reliable FTP...
FileZilla (ported from Windows) is a fast and reliable FTP client and server with lots of useful features and an intuitive interface. Version 3.30.0: Added additional logging if autoupdate mechanism... Read more
Yep 3.8.3 - $23.99
Yep is a document organization and management tool. Like iTunes for music or iPhoto for photos, Yep lets you search and view your documents in a comfortable interface, while offering the ability to... Read more
Safari Technology Preview 11.1 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
f.lux 39.987 - Adjusts the color of your...
f.lux makes the color of your computer's display adapt to the time of day, warm at night and like sunlight during the day. Ever notice how people texting at night have that eerie blue glow? Or wake... Read more
Chromium 63.0.3239.132 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 63.0.3239.132: Fixed Issues: 8c26925 Fix rlz... Read more
Google Chrome 63.0.3239.132 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
Safari Technology Preview 11.1 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

The very best games that came out for iP...
We're getting to the end of the first real, full, proper week of 2018. And in that time we've seen some pretty awesome games landing on the App Store. Of course, we've seen some absolute duffers as well. The sort of games that you look at and... | Read more »
Rusty Lake Paradise (Games)
Rusty Lake Paradise 1.4 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.4 (iTunes) Description: Jakob, the oldest son of the Eilander family, is returning to Paradise island after his mother passed away. Since her... | Read more »
Antihero Guide - Sneaky tricks to get ah...
Games of Antihero start out small and streamlined, but they quickly turn into long strategic conquests as you fight for control of the Victorian-era streets. If you find yourself struggling in the skullduggery department, here are a few things you... | Read more »
Here's why Niantic pulling Pokemon...
If there's one thing that Pokemon GO did well, it was bringing people together. I still remember seeing groups of people around the marina near where I live in the weeks after the game came out, all of them trying to grab some water Pokemon. There... | Read more »
Let Them Come (Games)
Let Them Come 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Why the iPhone X isn't the best bet...
It's always tempting to have the best thing. As game players we're almost conditioned to chase the biggest processor, the most power, the next generation. Even mobile gaming isn't immune to this push to progress - there are games on the App Store... | Read more »
Why Nintendo needs to sharpen up its act...
Let's not thwack around the undergrowth here, Nintendo has done alright when it comes to mobile games. Super Mario Run is probably one of the best auto-runners on the App Store, and you can see why by clicking here for our review. And Animal... | Read more »
The 5 most anticipated mobile games of 2...
2017 was a pretty outstanding year for mobile games, and one we won't soon forget. While you might still be working through your back log of positively brilliant games from the past year, we're still excited to see what the next year has in... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
It's always hard returning to the daily grind after the holiday break, so it's best to take things a bit slowly. Turns out the mobile gaming world is getting off to a lazy start, too, but we still have three excellent games to feature. Let's get... | Read more »
Jockey Viva Go is the new horse racing g...
Recently released on Google Play and the App Store, Jockey Viva Go is Gamecyber’s new horse racing simulator that boasts multiple ways to train, race, and breed your own prized champion animal. Offering everyone the satisfaction of managing their... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

B&H offering 13″ Apple MacBook Pros for u...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $75-$120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (... Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished 2017...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 12″ iPad Pros for $120-$190 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 64GB 12... Read more
The lowest prices on 2017 Apple MacBook Pros,...
Save $150-$420 on the purchase of a 2017 current-generation MacBook Pro, MacBook, or MacBook Air with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for... Read more
Macy’s continues to offer $50 discount on App...
Macy’s has Series 1 #Apple Watches on sale for $50 off MSRP on their online store for a limited time: – 38mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $199, $50 off – 42mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $229, $50 off Shipping is... Read more
27″ iMacs on sale for $100-$115 off MSRP, no...
B&H Photo has 27″ iMacs on sale for $100-$115 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $2184.99 $115 off MSRP – 27... Read more
How to use your Apple Education discount to s...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $400 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution with a .edu email address qualify for the discount... Read more
Deal: 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro for $...
MacMall has the 2017 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro on sale for $2599 including free shipping: – 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPTT2LL/A): $2599 $200 off MSRP Their price is the lowest... Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished 2017...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 10″ iPad Pros for $100-$170 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 64GB 10... Read more
9.7-inch 2017 WiFi iPads on sale starting at...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 WiFi iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off – 128GB iPad WiFi: $399, $... Read more
Apple iPhone 7/8 Smart Battery Cases on sale...
Amazon has both Black and White Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 available for $78 including free shipping. Their price is $20, or 21%, off MSRP. Read more
 

Jobs Board

iOS Wallet & *Apple* Pay Engineer - App...
# iOS Wallet & Apple Pay Engineer Job Number: 99706839 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 11-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The iOS Read more
iOS Wallet & *Apple* Pay Engineer - App...
# iOS Wallet & Apple Pay Engineer Job Number: 99706839 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 09-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The iOS Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 113384559 Brandon, Florida, United States Posted: 10-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you passionate about Read more
Payments Counsel - *Apple* Pay (payments, c...
# Payments Counsel - Apple Pay (payments, credit/debit) Job Number: 112941729 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 08-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
Digital Media Planner - *Apple* Services -...
# Digital Media Planner - Apple Services Job Number: 113298275 Culver City, California, United States Posted: 08-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: **Job Summary** Apple is Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.