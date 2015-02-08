Cocktail 11.2.1 (High Sierra Edition) is ready for macOS 10.13.2

Maintain has served up Cocktail 11.2.1 (High Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS High Sierra.

It’s a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. The new version adds compatibility with macOS 10.13.2. It also resolves a number of other minor issues discovered in the previous release.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail/). When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.