RE:Vision Effects announces RE:Lens for FCP X and Motion

RE:Vision Effects has announced RE:Lens (http://revisionfx.com/products/relens/), a plug-in set for 360 (equirectangular) and fisheye workflow, for Apple’s Final Cut Pro X and Motion.

You can shoot with a superfish lens on a single camera and convert the video to Latitude-Longitude (LatLong) format suitable for use with all major 360 viewers. With the proper lens and camera setup, RE:Lens eliminates stitching from your panorama projects.

RE:Lens includes spherical stabilization to address the problem of shaky or poor quality camera motion making the video hard to watch. This includes hand-held video or video captured while in movement, whether walking or attaching the camera to a motorcycle on a bumpy road. When working with 360 VR or fisheye footage, traditional in-camera or post-production stabilizers do not work well, or at all, on this type of footage.

RE:Lens presents a solution that works directly in spherical space, with no need to break up the sequence in 6 cube faces or do 2D tracking of reference points. It even works directly on stitched 360 VR sequences.

With RE:Lens you can create new looks with your 4K, 6K and 8K cameras. For example, work with a professional DSLR fisheye lens to capture large-resolution super-wide shots, and then produce sports, landscape or architectural video that you couldn’t normally generate from a single camera. When you straighten your video shot with a superfish lens (220-280 degrees), you can animate camera rotations and zooms in post. You can even create two separate virtual views using a single camera!

RE:Lens is being offered at introductory pricing of $139.95 through Feb 15. The regular price is $189.95.