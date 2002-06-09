Apple releases macOS 11.13.2 Supplemental Update, iOS 11.2.2 with security fixes

Apple has released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 and iOS 11.2.2 with, among other things, security fixes for the recently reported Spectre vulnerability.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 is a free update for all customers who have a compatible machine. The update can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.

iOS 11.2.2 can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. Go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.