CyberByte AntiVirus 2.1 released for the Mac

CyberByte has released CyberByte Antivirus 2.1.1, an t update to their antivirus and internet security application for Macs.

The security app provides protection against threats by scanning for and removing viruses, malware, and adware. The utility also scans any local network for all connected devices, allowing users to ensure that no unknown devices are connected to their network.

CyberByte Antivirus 2.1.1 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It’s free and is available at the CyberByte website (https://cyberbyte.org). A premium version of the app that offers additional features is available for $24.