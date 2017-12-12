Planner 5D available for the Mac

Planner5D has introduced Planner 5D 3.6, an update of its app for creating interior design projects on macOS.

With the software, users can create floor plans, customize furniture and save realistic imagery of their interior design projects. Version 3.6 features include: Metal graphics technology for faster and more natural renderings; over 3000 items included in the Digital Catalog; responsive and intuitive design features; enhanced graphics; and more.

Planner 5D 3.6 requires macOS 10.12 or later. It’s offered in various packages (with in-app purchases) and available at the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/y8l6myzr).