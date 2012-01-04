DriveDx for macOS rolls to version 1.7.0

BinaryFruit has updated DriveDx (https://binaryfruit.com/drivedx), its Mac solution for SSD and HDD health diagnostics and monitoring, to version 1.7.0.

DriveDx performs overall drive health diagnostics using drive health indicators (like SSD wear out / endurance, reallocated bad sectors, offline bad sectors, pending sectors, I/O errors, and more) that most closely correlate with drive failures. It shows this information in an easy-to-understand format. Version 1.7.0 adds support for LaCie hard drives, among other improvements.

DriveDx 1.7.0 requires macOS 10.6.8 or higher. It has four types of licenses, the basic being a personal license for $19.99.