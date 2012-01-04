NVIDIA GPU Cloud available to AI researchers

NVIDIA has announced that “hundreds of thousands” of AI researchers using desktop GPUs can now tap into the power of NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) as the company has extended NGC support to NVIDIA TITAN.

NVIDIA also announced expanded NGC capabilities — adding new software and other key updates to the NGC container registry — to provide researchers a broader, more powerful set of tools to advance their AI and high performance computing research and development efforts.

Customers using NVIDIA Pascal architecture-powered TITAN GPUs can sign up immediately for a no-charge NGC account and gain full access to a comprehensive catalog of GPU-optimized deep learning and HPC software and tools. Other supported computing platforms include NVIDIA DGX-1, DGX Station and NVIDIA Volta-enabled instances on Amazon EC2.

Software available through NGC’s expanding container registry includes NVIDIA optimized deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch, third-party managed HPC applications, NVIDIA HPC visualization tools, and NVIDIA’s programmable inference accelerator, NVIDIA TensorRT 3.0.

“We built NVIDIA GPU Cloud to give AI developers easy access to the software they need to do groundbreaking work,” said Jim McHugh, vice president and general manager of enterprise systems at NVIDIA. “With GPU-optimized software now available to hundreds of thousands of researchers using NVIDIA desktop GPUs, NGC will be a catalyst for AI breakthroughs and a go-to resource for developers worldwide.”

More information about NGC is available at www.nvidia.com/gpu-cloud.