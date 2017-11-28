Recosoft ships ID2Office 2018 for the Mac

Holiday sale: 13″ Apple MacBook Pros for $100...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $150 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 13-inch 2.3GHz... Read more
Holiday sale: 15″ MacBook Pros for $220-$420...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $220 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook... Read more
Holiday sale: 12″ Apple MacBooks for $100-$24...
B&H Photo has 12″ MacBooks on sale for up to $150 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray... Read more
Holiday sale: 13″ Apple MacBook Airs for $100...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook... Read more
Cyber Week: 9″ Apple iPads starting at $299,...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 iPads on sale for $30-$60 off MSRP as part of their Cyber Week/Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only:
– 9″ 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off
–... Read more
Cyber Week: 12″ and 10″ Apple iPad Pros on sa...
B&H Photo has 10″ and 12″ iPad Pros on sale for up to $150 off MSRP as part of their Cyber Week/Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only:
10″ iPad Pros... Read more
Cyber Week: Huge discounts on new Apple Macs...
B&H Photo has Apple MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, 12″ MacBooks, and iMacs on sale for up to $220 off MSRP as part of their Cyber Week Holiday sale. B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only,... Read more
Cyber Week: Save $150 to as much as $420 on M...
Save $150-$420 on the purchase of a MacBook Pro, MacBook, or MacBook Air this Black Friday and Holiday weekend with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. In many cases, Apple’s refurbished prices... Read more
Cyber Week: Use your Apple Education discount...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution with a .edu email address qualify for the discount... Read more
Miss out on Cyber Monday iPad Pro sales? Save...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ WiFi iPad Pros available starting at $589. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
– 32GB 12″ iPad Pro WiFi: $589... Read more