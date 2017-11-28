Recosoft ships ID2Office 2018 for the Mac

Recosoft (www.recosoft.com) has released ID2Office 2018, the latest version of its InDesign to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Apple Keynote conversion plug-in for Mac and Windows.

ID2Office converts InDesign files to common Office formats such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Apple Keynote while maintaining the layout fidelity. The latest version includes an enhanced layout-processing core, supports Adobe InDesign CC 2018, as well as adds support for macOS High Sierra and the APFS disk and volume format.

ID2Office 2018 requires macOS 10.8 or higher. It’s available in the following configurations (per license): ID2Office Standard 2018 Annual subscription (macOS/Windows) $199 and ID2Office Professional 2018 Annual subscription (macOS only) $249.