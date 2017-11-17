CS Odessa Announces Update to Timeline Diagrams in ConceptDraw Solutions

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced the new edition of Timeline Diagrams solution for ConceptDraw Pro. The company is introducing a new set of libraries that provide a range of objects to support documentation and graphics that deal with timeline events. The addition to Solution Park is a free item for current users of ConceptDraw Pro 11.

The Timeline Diagrams solution found in the Management section of the Solution Park includes new updated visual objects that support many professional ways to show time at a glance. The new solution provides 2 libraries that contain 36 vector shapes to better show time events.

ConceptDraw Pro is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows and retails for $199 per end user license. It is included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.