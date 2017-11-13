DiRT Rally rolls onto the Mac

DiRT Rally is now out for the Mac platform. It’s available from the Feral Store (http://tinyurl.com/y8ym93sw) for $59.99 and will be coming to the Mac App Store soon. DiRT Rally requires macOS 10.13 or higher.

Here’s how the game is described: “Experience all the thrill of racing on the edge in DiRT Rally, the most authentic rally game ever engineered. Strap yourself in and hurtle down the most dangerous tracks in the world, from the drenched pine forests of Wales to the crumbling hillsides of Greece.”