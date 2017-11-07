TDF releases Mac-compatible LibreOffice 5.4.3

The Document Foundation (TDF) has announced LibreOffice 5.4.3 (http://www.libreoffice.org/download/) , the third minor release of LibreOffice 5.4 family.

LibreOffice is macOS compatible and comprises programs for word processing, the creation and editing of spreadsheets, slideshows, diagrams and drawings, working with databases, and composing mathematical formulae. The new version includes approximately 50 bug and regression fixes.

LibreOffice users, free software advocates and community members can support The Document Foundation with a donation at http://www.libreoffice.org/donate/. Donations help TDF to maintain its infrastructure, share knowledge, and organize events such as the Month of LibreOffice.