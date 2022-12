The winners have been announced in our most recent Apple World Today contest in connection with ZAGG/mophie. They are (and the Apple products they’re most looking forward to) are:

° Ruben Munoz, iPhone 15

° Frank Loft, iPhone 15

° Alfred Collins, iPhone 15

° Jeff Caddell, Mac Pro

° Diane Turpin, a new MacBook Air

Congrats to our winners. They’ll be able to choose a mophie product of their choice.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today