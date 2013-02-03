Package Central for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2018

Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.10.2, a compatibility update to company's file packaging workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automatically collects InDesign documents along with their fonts and links from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF/IDML export, and more. The new version adds support for InDesign CC 2018 featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Package Central can be purchased for $149.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.