AKVIS releases SmartMask 10 for macOS

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released SmartMask 10, a selection tool designed to make image masking fun and simple. Version 10 provides users with the new Refine Radius tool, enhanced Magic Brush tool, and other improvements.

AKVIS SmartMask allows switching between Auto and Manual modes to achieve the best possible result with any photo. For more nuanced and precise excision of a monochrome background, SmartMask offers the Chroma Key mode. To improve the selection to a very fine point and make it as perfect as possible, the Refine Edges mode and a number of post-processing tools are available.

AKVIS SmartMask requires macOS 10.7 or higher and costs $69. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop and other image editors.