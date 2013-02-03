AKVIS releases SmartMask 10 for macOS
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

AKVIS releases SmartMask 10 for macOS

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released SmartMask 10, a selection tool designed to make image masking fun and simple. Version 10 provides users with the new Refine Radius tool, enhanced Magic Brush tool, and other improvements.

AKVIS SmartMask allows switching between Auto and Manual modes to achieve the best possible result with any photo. For more nuanced and precise excision of a monochrome background, SmartMask offers the Chroma Key mode. To improve the selection to a very fine point and make it as perfect as possible, the Refine Edges mode and a number of post-processing tools are available.

AKVIS SmartMask requires macOS 10.7 or higher and costs $69. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop and other image editors.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Dash 4.1.0 - Instant search and offline...
Dash is an API documentation browser and code snippet manager. Dash helps you store snippets of code, as well as instantly search and browse documentation for almost any API you might use (for a full... Read more
OnyX 3.3.7 - Maintenance and optimizatio...
OnyX is a multifunction utility that you can use to verify the startup disk and the structure of its system files, to run miscellaneous maintenance and cleaning tasks, to configure parameters in the... Read more
Microsoft Office 2016 15.39 - Popular pr...
Microsoft Office 2016 - Unmistakably Office, designed for Mac. The new versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote provide the best of both worlds for Mac users - the familiar Office... Read more
Live Home 3D Pro 3.3 - $69.99
Live Home 3D Pro, a successor of Live Interior 3D, is the powerful yet intuitive home design software that lets you build the house of your dreams right on your Mac. It has every feature of Live Home... Read more
Wireshark 2.4.2 - Network protocol analy...
Wireshark is one of the world's foremost network protocol analyzers, and is the standard in many parts of the industry. It is the continuation of a project that started in 1998. Hundreds of... Read more
Viber 6.9.6 - Send messages and make fre...
Viber lets you send free messages and make free calls to other Viber users, on any device and network, in any country! Viber syncs your contacts, messages and call history with your mobile device, so... Read more
Viber 6.9.6 - Send messages and make fre...
Viber lets you send free messages and make free calls to other Viber users, on any device and network, in any country! Viber syncs your contacts, messages and call history with your mobile device, so... Read more
Dash 4.1.0 - Instant search and offline...
Dash is an API documentation browser and code snippet manager. Dash helps you store snippets of code, as well as instantly search and browse documentation for almost any API you might use (for a full... Read more
Microsoft Office 2016 15.39 - Popular pr...
Microsoft Office 2016 - Unmistakably Office, designed for Mac. The new versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote provide the best of both worlds for Mac users - the familiar Office... Read more
OnyX 3.3.7 - Maintenance and optimizatio...
OnyX is a multifunction utility that you can use to verify the startup disk and the structure of its system files, to run miscellaneous maintenance and cleaning tasks, to configure parameters in the... Read more
 

See All

The best mobile tycoon games
Games are meant to be an escape from real world drudgery, but we sure love games that put us to work. Tycoon games often have us up into the wee hours of the morning clicking away. There's just something about running an imaginary business. If you... | Read more »
Dragon Hills 2 (Games)
Dragon Hills 2 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: Here we go again! Meet our fearless girl, a few years later! Zombies! ...Why??? ...Dragons!...What??? Cowboys, armored... | Read more »
The best virtual pet apps on mobile
Virtual pets have become a mainstay in the modern gaming world, though newer titles have added on new bells and whistles to keep things exciting. Virtual pets are no longer just about feeding and cleaning up poop before your 8-bit blob withers... | Read more »
The Talos Principle (Games)
The Talos Principle 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: As if awakening from a deep sleep, the player finds himself in a strange world of ancient ruins and advanced technology.... | Read more »
Color 6 guide - how to score high
Color 6 is a well, colorful puzzle game in which you fit geometric shapes on a 2D board to score points. It can get tricky when you can only match shapes of the same color, and the hexagonal board starts to fill up. We have a few tips to help you... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
In this ever-changing world of mobile news, few things are guaranteed. Few things, that is, save for the always dependable deals going up on the App Store each week. Our friendly ritual continues this week with more games fresh from the App Store... | Read more »
The best mobile MMORPGs
MMORPGs still have quite a bit of growing to do in the mobile space, but we're starting to see these large scale multiplayer games more and more. With the promise of games like Lineage II and EVE Online hitting iOS and Android, it's clear to see... | Read more »
Dunk Hit guide -- how to score high and...
Dunk Hit is a new high score chaser from Voodoo, purveyors of breezy, addictive arcade games. Players try to make sweet dunks using the fewest dribbles possible. It's easy to jump right in and start scoring, but harder to chain dunks together for... | Read more »
What we know about the new EVE Online mo...
CCP Games announced at EVE Vegas this week that they're partnering with PlayRaven games to create a new mobile game set in the EVE universe. Project Aurora, the game's working title, is a condensed version of CCP's sprawling space MMORPG, though... | Read more »
Kick Ass Commandos (Games)
Kick Ass Commandos 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: 50% OFF LAUNCH DISCOUNT!Lock and Load! It's time to Kick Ass. Grab your machine-gun, flamethrower, rocket launcher and... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

How to save up to $300 on a 13″ MacBook Pro
Save $200-$300 on a 2017 13″ MacBook Pros with Apple Certified Refurbished units. A standard Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free. Prices start at $1099: – 13″... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100 off MSRP, n...
B&H Photo has 2017 13″ MacBook Airs on sale today for $100 off MSRP including free shipping. B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $899, $100 off... Read more
Roundup of Apple Education deals, up to $300...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution qualify for the discount. Shipping is free: – 15″ 2... Read more
Heavy Duty MacBook Air 11 Case Now Available...
Make sure your 11-inch MacBook Air is protected from drops, spills and other accidents with the new DropTech case from Gumdrop Cases. The DropTech case easily snaps onto the MacBook, has a rugged... Read more
Pixelmator For iOS 2.4 Cobalt Adds Support Fo...
The Pixelmator Team has released a major update to its full-featured, powerful, and fast image editor for iPad and iPhone. Pixelmator for iOS 2.4, codenamed Cobalt, brings full support for iOS 11,... Read more
Clearance 2016 15″ MacBook Pros, refurbished,...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 15″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros available starting at $1949. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar Space... Read more
13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros on sale fo...
MacMall has 13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A): $1199 $100 off MSRP – 13″ 2.3GHz/256GB Space Gray... Read more
15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro for $1699, Cert...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros available for $1699. That’s $300 off original MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for a 15″ MacBook Pro currently offered by... Read more
Clearance 9″ 32GB iPad Pro available for $498...
B&H Photo has the 9.7″ 32GB Space Gray Apple iPad Pro (clearance model) available for $498. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $101 off original MSRP... Read more
Sunday sale: 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pros for $201...
Amazon has 2017 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pros on sale today for $201 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (model #MPTR2LL/A): $2198, $201 off MSRP – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Silver... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Pay Fraud Prevention Specialist - Ap...
Job Summary Apple is looking for a Fraud Prevention Specialist to support Apple Pay Cash, Apple 's Peer-to-Peer Payment Program. This role will contribute to Read more
Software/Data Engineer, *Apple* Media Produ...
Job Summary Apple Media Products is the team behind the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, and many other high profile products on iPhone, Mac and AppleTV. Our Data Read more
*Apple* Industry Marketing Manager - Apple I...
Job Summary The people here at Apple don't just create products - they create the kind of wonder that's revolutionized entire industries. It's the diversity of those Read more
Sr. Program Manager, *Apple* Music - Apple...
…we're looking for a good Senior Program Manager to drive initiatives related to Apple Music. We're passionate about music and want to talk if you are too.Program Read more
Digital Marketing Media Planner, *Apple* Se...
Job Summary Apple is looking to add a hyper-organized, strategic, and fast-learning member to its Digital Marketing team to help support Apple Services ( Apple Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.