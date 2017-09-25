Package Central for Adobe InDesign Now Supports macOS High Sierr

Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.10, a compatibility update to company's document packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates InDesign document collection by processing files from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF/IDML export, and more. With the new version, the app is upgraded to 64-bit architecture and introduces support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

Package Central can be purchased for $149.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.